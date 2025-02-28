Wagner registered 27 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-115 loss to Golden State.

It was another efficient scoring night for Wagner, as he finished as the game's third-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry (56) and Paolo Banchero (41). Wagner has scored at least 23 points in seven of his last 10 outings and has connected on 48.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, though he's shooting just 30.0 percent from beyond the arc over that span. He's averaging career highs in points (25.0), rebounds (5.6) and assists (4.9) in his fourth NBA regular season.