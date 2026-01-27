Bitadze (coach's decision) didn't play in Monday's 114-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Before head coach Jamahl Mosley opted to remove Bitadze from the rotation entirely Monday, the seventh-year center's role already appeared to be trending down over the last handful of games once fellow center Moritz Wagner was cleared to make his season debut. Though Bitadze offers more rim protection than Wagner, the Magic may prefer the stronger offensive skill set Wagner brings to the table when starter Wendell Carter is off the court. Unless Carter ends up missing time at some point, Bitadze looks as though he may face an uphill battle to see enough minutes on a game-by-game basis to provide much of a meaningful fantasy impact.