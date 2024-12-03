Bitadze won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a sprained right ankle.
Despite not showing up on the injury report all day, Bitadze will miss his first game since Nov. 3 on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. Tristan da Silva will replace him in the starting lineup. Bitadze's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia.
