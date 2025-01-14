Bitadze (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
After leaving Sunday's game against the 76ers early, Bitadze was held out of Tuesday's practice. The questionable tag suggests that he's day-to-day, however. Jonathan Isaac is a candidate to step into a larger role if Bitadze can't go.
