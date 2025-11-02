Bitadze registered 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 20 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 win over the Wizards.

Bitadze did the majority of his damage in the fourth quarter of a blowout, scoring all but four of his points in the final period. However, Saturday's showing marked season highs in scoring and blocks for the big man, which is a positive sign after he was held to six points and three boards in 13 minutes Wednesday in Charlotte. Bitadze remains stuck behind Wendell Carter at the center position, so unless Carter gets into foul trouble or picks up an injury, Bitadze's production will be limited at best.