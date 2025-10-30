Bitadze totaled 10 points (5-5 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 loss to the Pistons.

Bitadze's role as the backup big man behind Wendell Carter has been steady, but he saw extended run Wednesday because Carter fouled out after just 18 minutes. This led to a bigger role for Bitadze, who made all five of his field goals and blocked a shot. While Bitadze's production may not warrant consideration on a roster, it is worth monitoring if he ever does get elevated to the starting lineup in place of Carter.