Bitadze is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

The big man will retreat to the bench in favor of Wendell Carter on Thursday. Bitadze started in each of the club's last eight outings, during which he had averaged 4.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 assists across 19.4 minutes per contest.

