Bitadze is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.
The big man will retreat to the bench in favor of Wendell Carter on Thursday. Bitadze started in each of the club's last eight outings, during which he had averaged 4.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 assists across 19.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Playing time increases•
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Records 14 boards in loss•
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Starting Thursday•
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Approaches double-double in return•
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Coming off bench Monday•
-
Magic's Goga Bitadze: Clears protocol, available Monday•