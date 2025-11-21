Suggs logged 23 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 win over the Clippers.

Suggs set a new season high in scoring with a stellar showing Thursday evening. He was particularly effective from range just a couple of days after shooting an abysmal 0-for-7 from downtown in Tuesday's win over the Warriors. Suggs also impressed as a distributor, pacing Orlando with seven dimes.