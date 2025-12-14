Suggs exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Knicks and is questionable to return due to a sore left hip.

Suggs appeared to be dealing with the hip issue throughout the second half and eventually headed back to the locker room with 7:35 remaining in the final quarter. If the 24-year-old point guard is unable to return, Jase Richardson and Tyus Jones are candidates to pick up the slack the rest of the way.