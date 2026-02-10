Suggs registered seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and five steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 118-99 win over the Bucks.

Suggs recorded at least five steals for the fifth time in his career, finishing one shy of his best ever mark. He continues to produce elite fantasy numbers with 12.7 points, 7.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers over his last seven games.