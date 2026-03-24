Magic's Jamal Cain: Entering starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cain is starting Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Cain will draw his first start of the season with both Jalen Suggs (illness) and Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined for Tuesday's matchup. Cain has appeared in nine games off the bench in March and is averaging 6.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes.
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