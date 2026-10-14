Richardson recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 132-116 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Richardson delivered a balanced performance in a reserve role, reaching double figures in scoring while contributing four rebounds and four assists without committing a turnover. The young guard struggled with his perimeter shooting, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc, but remained involved offensively throughout his 23-minute appearance. Richardson's versatility offers some promise, although his regular-season fantasy value will depend on securing consistent playing time in Orlando's crowded backcourt -- something that's far from a reality right now.