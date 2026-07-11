Magic's Jase Richardson: Scores 15 points in win

Richardson finished with 15 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's 93-88 Summer League win over Miami.

Richardson scored 15 points in Thursday's 86-74 loss to Charlotte. While he wasn't more productive Saturday, he shot the ball well by going 3-for-5 from behind the arc. The 20-year-old had a quiet rookie campaign in 2025-26, averaging 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.4 steals over 10.9 minutes in 54 regular-season appearances. Richardson will need to play well this summer, though that still may not improve his chances of earning a more prominent role with the Magic in 2026-27.