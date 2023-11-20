Fultz (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Fultz will miss his sixth straight game with left knee tendinitis, and with no reports suggesting that he's resumed practicing since being shut down with the injury, he could be a candidate to miss the second leg of a back-to-back set Wednesday against the Nuggets as well. Anthony Black could continue to start in Fultz's stead and most recently scored seven points with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 24 minutes in Sunday's 128-116 win over Indiana.