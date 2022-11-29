Fultz (toe) is listed as available for Wednesday's matchup against Atlanta, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Fultz has yet to play this season due to a fractured toe he suffered shortly before training camp, but it appears the 2017 No. 1 overall pick will make his 2022-23 debut Wednesday. It's unclear what the point guard's role will be, but he certainly looked solid at the end of last season and finished the 2021-22 campaign with averages of 10.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.0 minutes per game.