Fultz (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

Fultz will miss an eighth consecutive game while dealing with tendinitis in his left knee, and he doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. The Magic are making the right call by being cautious with a player with a lengthy injury history, and his next chance to return will come against the Hornets on Sunday. Anthony Black, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris will handle a bigger workload while Fultz remains out.