Magic's Moritz Wagner: Remains out indefinitely
RotoWire Staff
Wagner (knee) won't play Tuesday against the Nets and remains without a timetable for a return.
Wagner continues to recover from his ACL injury, but the Magic haven't given any indication that he's close to a return.
