Magic's Moritz Wagner: Remains out indefinitely
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Wagner has yet to make his season debut after undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. He should be considered week-to-week until the Magic offer another update on his timeline for a return.