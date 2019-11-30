Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ankle is "feeling better"

Vucevic stated that his ankle is "feeling better", though he has yet to advance to running or contact related drills, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

While Vucevic's progressing in his rehabilitation from a right ankle sprain, he remains a ways away as he's not running yet and has been unable to begin taking jump shots. At the very least, the star center will need to go through contact-based drills and five-on-five work in practice prior to returning to game action. Based on his current status, it appears as though Vucevic is still facing a multi-week absence, though he continues to make incremental improvements.