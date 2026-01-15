Magic's Noah Penda: Back to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penda will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies.
With the Magic getting Wendell Carter and Franz Wagner back in action, this is an expected move for Penda. Over his last three outings, the rookie averaged 32.9 minutes per contest with 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers, but he shot 34.6 percent from the field.
More News
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Makes little impact in first start•
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Making first career start•
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Records career-high four steals•
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Surprises with double-double•
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Nears double-double in win•
-
Magic's Noah Penda: Rare source of production in loss•