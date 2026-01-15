Penda will come off the bench Thursday against the Grizzlies.

With the Magic getting Wendell Carter and Franz Wagner back in action, this is an expected move for Penda. Over his last three outings, the rookie averaged 32.9 minutes per contest with 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers, but he shot 34.6 percent from the field.