Magic's Noah Penda: Leads Magic in scoring Thursday

Penda finished with 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks across 30 minutes in Thursday's 86-74 Summer League loss to Charlotte.

Penda is coming off a quiet rookie season in which he didn't see consistent minutes off the bench. However, the 2025 No. 32 overall pick showed some flashes of promise by averaging 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from deep over 33.5 minutes in two regular-season starts. Although Penda has an excellent opportunity to showcase his talent during Summer League, it still may not help him land a stable role in the rotation during the 2026-27 campaign.