Da Silva dropped 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 24 minutes in Friday's 111-107 win over Atlanta.

Friday marked da Silva's second straight showing with at least 15 points and two three-pointers made. He has been one of Orlando's main contributors among the second unit, and will likely continue to operate as the team's sixth man if he keeps this level of production. If da Silva can provide value similar to the six rebound, three assist and three steal game he turned in Friday, in addition to being a scorer, fantasy managers should give serious consideration to rostering him.