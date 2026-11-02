da Silva ended with 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-97 loss to the Celtics.

Following a quiet showing in Friday's 121-114 win over Toronto, da Silva erupted for his first double-double of the season on Sunday. The 23 points and 10 rebounds were season-highs for the 25-year-old, while the boards matched a career-high he recorded back in January of 2025. Orlando will continue to rely on da Silva's production off the bench while Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) remain sidelined.