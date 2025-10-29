The Magic exercised their third-year team option for Da Silva on Wednesday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic also picked up their option on Anthony Black, but they declined Jett Howard's option. Da Silva has played a key role for the second unit to open the 2025-26 campaign for Orlando with averages of 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.3 minutes per game.