The Magic have exercised da Silva's fourth-year rookie-scale team option, keeping him under contract through the 2027-28 season, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The decision gives Orlando another year of control over the 2024 first-round pick, who has established himself as a versatile forward capable of spacing the floor. Da Silva will continue competing for minutes in a crowded Magic frontcourt, with his fantasy upside largely dependent on securing a consistent rotation role and increasing his offensive involvement.