Jones finished with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 19 minutes of Friday's 128-98 preseason win over the 76ers.

Jones made his second straight start of the preseason with Jalen Suggs (knee) on the shelf. Suggs is iffy for Opening Night at this point, but Jones isn't a lock to start if Suggs is unavailable -- Anthony Black made a strong impression off the bench Friday with 12 points and five assists in 21 minutes.