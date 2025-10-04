Jones will start in Saturday's preseason game against the Heat, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Jalen Suggs (knee) sidelined, Jones will get the starting nod in the club's preseason opener. The veteran point guard signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Orlando this summer after spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Suns, during which he averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 26.8 minutes per game in 81 regular-season appearances (58 starts).