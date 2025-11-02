Jones recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Saturday's 125-94 victory over the Wizards.

Jones didn't post flashy numbers but provided steady, efficient minutes off the bench Saturday. The Duke product, in his first season with the Magic after spending 2024-25 with the Suns, is a proven and reliable presence as the primary backup point guard to Jalen Suggs. While his statistical output and fantasy relevance are limited in this role, the veteran's value as a stabilizing depth piece for Orlando is clear.