Simpson and the Magic agreed on a contract Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Simpson made his NBA debut last season on a 10-day contract with the Thunder at the end of the year. He saw an absurd 43.5 minutes per game in four appearances and averaged 11.0 points, 7.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks as OKC tanked down the stretch. He was also part of OKC's G League team, where he averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 32.4 minutes across 35 regular-season appearances. With the Magic, he'll join the team for camp but will presumably be a staple with the G League team in Lakeland.