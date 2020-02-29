Newman rejoined the G League's Canton Charge after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired last week.

Newman appeared in games Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 with the Charge once his 10-day deal came to an end, but he was sidelined for Tuesday's win over the College Park Skyhawks on account of a calf injury, per Josh Weir of The Canton Repository. Before leaving the Cavaliers, Newman had the chance to make his NBA debut, making a four-minute appearance Feb. 9 in a blowout loss to the Clippers.