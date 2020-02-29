Malik Newman: Back in G League
Newman rejoined the G League's Canton Charge after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired last week.
Newman appeared in games Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 with the Charge once his 10-day deal came to an end, but he was sidelined for Tuesday's win over the College Park Skyhawks on account of a calf injury, per Josh Weir of The Canton Repository. Before leaving the Cavaliers, Newman had the chance to make his NBA debut, making a four-minute appearance Feb. 9 in a blowout loss to the Clippers.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...