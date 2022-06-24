Williams was selected by the Hornets with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After drafting and trading away Jalen Duren with the 13th overall pick in the draft, the Hornets opted to go Williams instead. The Duke product averaged a strong 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during his sophomore season and now joins the likes of Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell as big men for the Hornets. The team's lack of depth at the position does give the 20-year-old a chance at seeing decent minutes during his rookie year. However, Williams will still have to compete with 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones for playing time, limiting his immediate fantasy value in year one.