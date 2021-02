Taylor was held scoreless over three minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Taylor hasn't been part of the rotation to begin the G League season, as he's appeared in just two of the first three games of the year. During that time, he's averaging just 1.5 points over 2.4 minutes per game. Unless other players get recalled by the parent club, Taylor could have to continue settling for a minimal role.