Taylor tallied four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 15 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 win over the Swarm.

Taylor has continued to see minimal usage off the bench to begin the G League season. The 23-year-old is averaging just 2.3 points and 1.0 rebounds over 7.1 minutes per contest over four appearances this year.