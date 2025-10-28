Davis contributed 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes in Monday's 101-94 loss to the Thunder.

Davis recorded his fourth consecutive 20-point double-double to open the season, though his effort wasn't enough to prevent the Mavericks from falling to 1-3 on the year. The 10-time All-Star continues to be a dominant interior force and remains one of the league's premier big men, with durability being the only recurring concern -- one that hasn't surfaced yet this season. He'll aim to stay hot Wednesday against a Pacers team that lacks a proven frontcourt.