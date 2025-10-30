Davis went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against the Pacers with an apparent left leg injury, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Davis landed regularly on a jumper, but began favoring his left leg shortly after. The 32-year-old big man eventually departed the game and went back to the locker room for further evaluation. While he's out, Naji Marshall, Dwight Powell and Caleb Martin could see more action. Davis was listed on the injury report before Wednesday's game with an Achilles injury.