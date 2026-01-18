Williams finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 138-120 win over the Jazz.

Williams drew another start Saturday with Cooper Flagg (ankle) sidelined and managed to remain locked in on both ends of the court. He's now put up 18 or more points in four of his last five appearances and was more involved than he typically is as a passer. Look for Williams to continue in this elevated role until Flagg is cleared to return.