Williams (oblique) is available to face the Grizzlies on Friday.
As expected, Williams will suit up and see minutes off the bench. The 25-year-old recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five assists across 18 minutes in the win over the Kings in Wednesday's Play-In Game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Probable to face Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Coming off bench•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Will play Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Won't return Sunday•