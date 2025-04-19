Now Playing

Williams (oblique) is available to face the Grizzlies on Friday.

As expected, Williams will suit up and see minutes off the bench. The 25-year-old recorded 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five assists across 18 minutes in the win over the Kings in Wednesday's Play-In Game.

