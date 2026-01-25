Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness.

Williams may have tweaked his knee during the Mavericks' 116-110 loss to the Lakers on Saturday, when he recorded 20 points, four rebounds and four assists over 23 minutes off the bench. Williams would likely take on an expanded role if available Sunday due to Cooper Flagg (ankle) and Klay Thompson (knee) both being listed as doubtful.