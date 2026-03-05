Mavericks' Brandon Williams: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against Orlando.
This is a downgrade for Williams, as the Mavericks listed him as probable previously. If Williams is unable to give it a go, the team could turn to Ryan Nembhard and AJ Johnson.
