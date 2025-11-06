Williams amassed 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Williams' role as the backup point guard behind D'Angelo Russell is somewhat solidified, but the amount of minutes he sees the floor has been very inconsistent, partly because head coach Jason Kidd ran a brief experiment with rookie Cooper Flagg at point guard. Assuming Russell is the starting facilitator until Kyrie Irving (knee) or Dante Exum (knee) returns, Williams will continue to back him up.