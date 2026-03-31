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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Another absence coming
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1 min read
Martin (heel) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Martin will be sidelined for his eighth game in a row and remains without a timetable to return. His next chance to play is Friday against Orlando.
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