Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Downgraded to doubtful
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
Martin had been in position for an amplified role in the absence of Cooper Flagg (foot), but now the former is unlikely to play Thursday. With the Mavericks shorthanded ahead of the All-Star break, Klay Thompson and Khris Middleton both should be able to work their way into the streaming mix.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Won't start Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Remaining in first unit Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Grabs 11 rebounds with three stocks•