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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Probable for Friday
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1 min read
Martin (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Martin has a left finger sprain that he intends to play through. With the Mavericks expected to be very shorthanded Friday, Martin could see a healthy workload against the Cavaliers.
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