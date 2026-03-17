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Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Tagged questionable for Wednesday
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Martin (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Martin was held out of Monday's clash against New Orleans due to right foot soreness, but he'll have another chance to return Wednesday. Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson would continue to benefit if Martin is unable to suit up.