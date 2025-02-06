A specific timetable for Martin's Mavericks debut has not yet been established despite Dallas not having long-term concerns about his right hip strain, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Martin hasn't played since Jan. 10 due to a right hip sprain but was traded from Philadelphia to Dallas in exchange for Quentin Grimes on Tuesday. While the Mavericks reportedly don't expect the 29-year-old forward to be sidelined long-term, the 76ers did add an additional second-round pick to the trade package after Martin underwent his physical. This could indicate that he will be headed for a lengthier absence than initially believed.