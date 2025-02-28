Martin (hip) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Martin will miss a 23rd straight game while dealing with a right hip strain, and the veteran forward has yet to make his debut for the Mavericks since being traded to Dallas in the deal that sent Quentin Grimes to the 76ers. Martin's next chance to play will come against the Kings on Monday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Remains out for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Remains out Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Out for Friday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Still 2-to-3 weeks from playing•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Target date for debut unclear•