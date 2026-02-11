Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Won't start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin won't start against the Suns on Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
After drawing three consecutive starts, Martin will come off the bench Tuesday. As a reserve this season (35 games), the veteran forward has averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Remaining in first unit Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Enters starting lineup•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Grabs 11 rebounds with three stocks•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Drops season-high 17 in loss•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Starting Thursday•