default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Martin won't start against the Suns on Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After drawing three consecutive starts, Martin will come off the bench Tuesday. As a reserve this season (35 games), the veteran forward has averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.7 minutes per contest.

More News