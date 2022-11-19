Wood produced 28 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Friday's 127-99 win over the Nuggets.

Wood cleared 25 points for the second game in a row and is now averaging 22.0 points, 7.0 boards, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 assists while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line in four contests since he returned from a two-game absence due to a sprained knee. The Mavericks have shown no inclination to move Wood into the starting five, but he should continue to serve as a solid roster piece in both 12-team categories and points leagues while he handles a high-usage, 20-plus-minute role off the bench.