Flagg finished with 32 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 loss to the Spurs.

Flagg turned in another solid performance across the board, stringing together a fourth consecutive game of scoring 30 or more points. He's been nearly unstoppable during this stretch, averaging 37.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 56.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from downtown.