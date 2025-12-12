Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Russell (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets.
Russell was a late addition to the injury report, presumably after waking up under the weather. His role has been trending down in recent weeks, but if he does sit out, Brandon Williams and Ryan Nembhard could have a slightly higher floor in fantasy hoops.
More News
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Limited to 13 minutes•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Muted output in win•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Out for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Iffy to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' D'Angelo Russell: Won't play Friday•